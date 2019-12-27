Vijayawada: Andhra Hospital bags health care award

Vijayawada: Andhra Hospitals achieved a milestone by bagging the best hospital of the year-2019 by Oscars of Health Care – Six sigma health care excellence awards in India.

Andhra Hospitals felicitated with best hospital of the year-2019 in Leadership & Health Care Summit organised in New Delhi on December 26. The award was received by Dr PV Rama Rao, Director, Andhra hospitals on behalf of Dr PV Ramana Murthy, Managing Director of Andhra Hospitals, which was given by Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State.

Meanwhile Dr PV Rama Rao received Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2019. He received the award at the same venue and by same organisers. The award was given on basis of his achievements, clinical excellence in the field of Paediatrics & Neonatology in the last 27 years, including his charity work.