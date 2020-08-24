Vijayawada: Anthology of 1,000 Telugu poems released

Vijayawada: Akshara Swaram, an anthology of 1339 Telugu poems edited by P Harikrishna, national president of Telugu Rakshana Vedika was launched at the APRERA office by Chandu Sambasivarao.

The book release programme was organized jointly by Andhra Arts Academy and APRERA. Dr Mullapudi Renuka, member of APRERA received the first copy on the occasion. Golla Narayanara, president of Andhra Arts Academy addressing on the occasion stressed the need to preserve the Telugu literature and poems penned by great poets.

Dr G Sambasivarao reviewed the book and Hindi teacher Amarnath appreciated the editor. Kodali Kiranmayi spoke on behalf of the AP RERA staff. Dr E Sivanagireddy and other poets participated in the event.