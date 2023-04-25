Vijayawada: AP JAC Amaravati roundtable on April 28

Vijayawada (NTR district) : The AP JAC Amaravati, as part of the agitation, will hold a roundtable conference in Vijayawada on April 28 and will announce the future course of action on the continuation of the agitation.

Briefing the media at the AP secretariat, Amaravati on Monday, APJAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and general secretary P Damodar said the AP JAC has completed 47 days of agitation demanding the government to resolve the pending issues like release of DA arrears, payment of salaries on the first of every month, etc. The two leaders alleged that the government is not responding to their demands and appealed to the employees to continue the protests. They said the JAC would stage protests on April 25 on the problems of the outsourcing and contract employees and on April 29 on the village/ward secretariat employees' problems.

The duo said the government will be held responsible for the inconvenience caused to the people due to the agitation launched by the JAC.

They said the government is not giving clear information on the use of funds belonging to GPF/APGLI, how much amount paid to the employees, how much amount is yet to be paid to the employees related to GPF, and details of the 11th PRC, etc. They also questioned why the government is not able to pay salaries to the staff and pensions to the pensioners on the first of every month.