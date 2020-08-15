Vijayawada: 'At Home' at Raj Bhavan cancelled

Vijayawada: In view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has decided not to hold the 'At Home' function at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day this year.



It is a customary practice for the Governor to host the 'At Home' function at Raj Bhavan every year on the occasion of Republic Day and the Independence Day, in which the Chief Minister, the Ministers, the members of the judiciary, senior officials, public representatives, freedom fighters, senior defence personnel, award winners and media persons would participate.

Governor Harichandan called upon the people to follow health protocols and guidelines issued by the authorities to prevent spread of coronavirus.