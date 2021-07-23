Vijayawada: Atchut Rao re-elected FAPCCI president

Vijayawada: CV Atchut Rao, chairman of Virya Ventures at Vishakhapatnam has been unanimously re-elected president of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) at its second annual general meeting held on Thursday.

He is one of the founding members of FAPCCI and served as president for two years since FAPCCI's inception, according to P Vydehi, secretary in-charge of FAPCCI.

She said in a statement here on Thursday that Atchut Rao was actively involved as managing committee member of erstwhile FAPCCI, which is the apex body now in Telangana and later elected as president of the same for the year 2005-2006.

He is also the secretary and correspondent of Chelikani Vijayakumari College at Bobbili, which was started by Vijaya Memorial Foundation, a public charitable trust.