Vijayawada: Change lifestyle to reduce plastic pollution

Vijayawada: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), in coordination with the District Sports Authority, organised an awareness rally celebrating the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, in Vijayawada on Monday. This year World Environment Day is being observed with a theme of Mission Life with a focus on ‘Restoration of Ecosystem’ by reducing the plastic pollution across the globe. CBC Field Publicity Officer R Ramesh Chandra underlined the importance of changes in lifestyles at individual level to contribute to reduction in plastic pollution. He informed the gathered sportspersons that nearly one third of the annually produced plastic is creating pollution while 40 per cent is reaching landfill to cause hazardous repercussions to the future. After flagging off the rally of sportspersons, Government Ayurveda College Vice-Principal Dr Kola Vijaya Kumari cautioned that plastic pollution is affecting not just human beings but domesticated animals and flora and fauna.

Senior SAAP Coach Rajendra Prasad Reddy appealed to the sportspersons to plant saplings wherever possible and care for them for future. Hundreds of SAAP students have led a rally to create awareness on plastic pollution in the streets around the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, displaying placards, banners and slogans highlighting the importance of World Environment Day and on Plastic Recycling.

Earlier, fruit bearing tree saplings were planted to mark the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, in the stadium premises.

CBC FPO Ramesh Chandra administered a pledge, with the sportspersons, to make possible changes in daily life to protect the environment.

District Sports Authority coaches Jagdish, Ravi Kumar, Issak and Santosh Kumar and other officials, CBC officials and civilians also participated in the events organised in the stadium.