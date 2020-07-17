Vijayawada: CITU terms Railways privatisation anti-national

Vijayawada: CITU has termed as anti-national the move of the Union government to privatise railways to benefit a few corporates.



Responding to the call of all India committee of the trade union, the local leaders staged a protest in front of railway station here on Friday, demanding that the Centre withdraw railway privatisation proposal. Speaking on the occasion, CITU state vice-president P Ajay Kumar said that railways was the cheapest mode of transport in the country. The government assets would go into the hands of private persons because of government's efforts to privatise 150 trains and 109 routes in the country.

The railways is employing 13 lakh government staff and 7 lakh contract staff besides providing a profit of Rs 20,000 crore to the government. When the entire nation was suffering from Corona crisis, the Union government was resorting to anti-national activities, he alleged.