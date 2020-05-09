Vijayawada: Civil supplies minister Kodali Nani says Rythu Bharosa Centres to be ready by kharif season

Vijayawada: Civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani said on Friday that 11,158 Rythu Bharosa Centres (RBCs) would be ready by next kharif season in the state and farmers would get different types of services through them.

He said the YSRCP government was giving top priority to the welfare of farmers and setting up Rythu Bharosa Centres in all districts. The minister conducted a review with the officials of the District Water Management Agency (DWMA) on Friday in Gudivada where he discussed the progress of constructing RBCs, distribution of house site pattas and other subjects.

He said RBCs would play an important role in distribution of fertilisers, seeds, pesticides to farmers and also providing information on the marketing facilities, support price, demand for the agriculture products and crops to be cultivated in their respective mandals and constituencies.

Venkateswara Rao said the government had decided to complete the RBCs by the beginning of kharif season next month. Referring to YSR village clinics, he said one clinic would be set up for every 2,000 population and medical assistance would be given to the local people. Graduates with B.Sc Nursing will be appointed in the YSR village clinics to run the clinics and help the local people to get services like first aid.



