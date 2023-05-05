Live
- Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan city-wise timings in India
- Wrestlers' protest: Cong slams Anurag Thakur, questions govt's morality
- Tension grips at Gandhi Bhavan as Bajrang Dal activists protest against Karnataka Congress manifesto
- School In Telangana Is A Perfect Exmaple Of Truly A Centre Of Excellence
- Watch The Trending Video Of A Swiggy Delivery Agent Wholeheartedly Supporting RCB
- No Justification For Terrorism, Says Jaishankar At SCO Meet In Goa
- YS Jagan deposits YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa funds, says it will help poor to pursue studies
- Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Great offers on Apple products till 7 May 2023
- Cannes 2023: Here Is The List Of Jury Of This Most-Awaited International Film Festival
- WhatsApp update: Polls allow users to caption photos while sharing
Vijayawada: Civils free coaching test on May 7
Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma appealed to the aspirants to utilise the free IAS coaching being offered by Sarath Chandra IAS Academy in Vijayawada.
Vijayawada (NTR district) : Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma appealed to the aspirants to utilise the free IAS coaching being offered by Sarath Chandra IAS Academy in Vijayawada.
He unveiled Sarath Chandra IAS Academy’s poster here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Civils exam is easy if aspirants prepare with perfect planning. Stating that at present Telugu students are also getting good ranks in Civils, he said that Sarath Chandra IAS Academy was offering free coaching to the poor under corporate social responsibility.
Academy MD Thota Chandrasekhar said that they were organising a scholarship exam on May 7 to impart comprehensive training in Civils. He said that the exam would be conducted at Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and New Delhi at their branches. For more details, contact 9494186688, he added.