Vijayawada: Civils free coaching test on May 7

Vizag Municipal Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma (right) releasing the poster of Sarath Chandra IAS Academy free Civils coaching in Vijayawada on Thursday

Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma appealed to the aspirants to utilise the free IAS coaching being offered by Sarath Chandra IAS Academy in Vijayawada.

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma appealed to the aspirants to utilise the free IAS coaching being offered by Sarath Chandra IAS Academy in Vijayawada.

He unveiled Sarath Chandra IAS Academy’s poster here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Civils exam is easy if aspirants prepare with perfect planning. Stating that at present Telugu students are also getting good ranks in Civils, he said that Sarath Chandra IAS Academy was offering free coaching to the poor under corporate social responsibility.

Academy MD Thota Chandrasekhar said that they were organising a scholarship exam on May 7 to impart comprehensive training in Civils. He said that the exam would be conducted at Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and New Delhi at their branches. For more details, contact 9494186688, he added.

