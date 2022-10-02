Vijayawada: CM Jagan presented silk clothes to Kanaka Durga goddess atop Indrakeeladri

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy presented silk clothes to Kanaka Durga goddess atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on behalf of the government. The CM who came to Indrakeeladri was first welcomed by the temple authorities and scholars and took measures to ensure that the devotees are not disturbed during the visit of the Durga temple and the offering of silks. The darshans continued as the chief minister said that there should be no trouble for the common man. While the CM was offering silk clothes on one side on the other side the devotees went away satisfied after visiting the goddess.



On Sunday, Lakhs of devotees thronged to Indrakeeladri on the occasion of Moola Nakshatra and the deity appeared as Saraswati Devi. Along with the Chief Minister, former ministers Kodali Nani, Vellampalli Srinivas, MLA Malladi Vishnu and other leaders visited temple. After offering silk robes to priest, the priests offered Vedic blessings to the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, queues are being tied with rope parties. 500 people are being let into the queue once and care is being taken to prevent stampede. Vehicles are not allowed towards RTC bus stand and railway station.