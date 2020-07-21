Vijayawada: CM Jagan to launch Vana Mahotsavam tomorrow in Ibrahimpatnam

Vijayawada: Krishna district officials on Monday inspected the arrangements being made for Vana Mahotsavam, planting of saplings, by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Ibrahimpatnam on July 22. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Vana Mahotsavam in the state by planting saplings and will later interact with the local villagers in view of the distribution of house site pattas proposed in next month.



District collector A Md Imtiaz, Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu, DCP Vikranth Patil, CM programmes co-ordinator Talasila Raghuram, Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad and other officials of revenue, forest and police visited Ibrahimpatnam.

The CM will plant saplings at 9.30 am in Ibrahimpatnam and later interact with the local villagers. A total of 1,695 beneficiaries will get house site pattas in 33 acres land on August 15 as part of the state-wide house site distribution programme. The officials inspected the dias, road that leads to the sapling of plants and interaction with the villagers.