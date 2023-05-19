Vijayawada: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to present awards to best volunteers today

Vijayawada : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the presentation of Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the best village / ward secretariat volunteers for the third consecutive year at A Plus Convention Centre in Vijayawada on Friday (May 19). The programme is scheduled to be held across the state for 10 days.

As part of the programme, the Chief Minister will distribute Rs 243.34 crore cash awards to 2,33,719 volunteers across the state. So far, the state government distributed cash awards of Rs 705.68 crore to the volunteers, including Rs 243.34 crores that is being distributed on Friday as the volunteers are instrumental in identifying eligible beneficiaries and delivering the benefits of various welfare schemes in a transparent manner.

It may be noted that volunteers are playing a vital role in distribution of pensions, door delivery of ration, distribution of rice cards, Aarogyasri cards, house pattas and various other government welfare schemes within a stipulated time to all eligible beneficiaries.

The awards will be presented to volunteers in three categories including:

Seva Vajra

Certificate, shawl, badge and medal along with a cash incentive of Rs 30,000.

The awards will be presented to 875 volunteers, including top five volunteers in all 175 Assembly constituencies.

Seva Ratna

Certificate, shawl, badge and medal along with a cash incentive of Rs 20,000.

The awards will be presented to 4,220 volunteers of mandal / municipality / municipal corporation limits.

Seva Mitra

Certificate, shawl and badge along with a cash incentive of Rs 10,000.

The awards will be presented to 2,28,624 volunteers who rendered exemplary service.