Live
- Uttar Pradesh temple bans entry for Muslims, introduces dress code for Hindus
- RLD emerges as major gainer in UP civic polls
- Dwarka Expressway will be completed very soon: Gadkari
- Supporters of Gehlot, Pilot exchange blows in Ajmer
- Rijiju removed, Meghwal new Law Minister
- Shepherd to CM’s post
- Siddaramaiah CM, DK Shivakumar Deputy
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th May 2023
- Peril or pain: Thoughts on cancel culture
- Wokeism: A Social Concern
Vijayawada: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to present awards to best volunteers today
The programme will continue for 10 across the state
Vijayawada : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the presentation of Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the best village / ward secretariat volunteers for the third consecutive year at A Plus Convention Centre in Vijayawada on Friday (May 19). The programme is scheduled to be held across the state for 10 days.
As part of the programme, the Chief Minister will distribute Rs 243.34 crore cash awards to 2,33,719 volunteers across the state. So far, the state government distributed cash awards of Rs 705.68 crore to the volunteers, including Rs 243.34 crores that is being distributed on Friday as the volunteers are instrumental in identifying eligible beneficiaries and delivering the benefits of various welfare schemes in a transparent manner.
It may be noted that volunteers are playing a vital role in distribution of pensions, door delivery of ration, distribution of rice cards, Aarogyasri cards, house pattas and various other government welfare schemes within a stipulated time to all eligible beneficiaries.
The awards will be presented to volunteers in three categories including:
Seva Vajra
Certificate, shawl, badge and medal along with a cash incentive of Rs 30,000.
The awards will be presented to 875 volunteers, including top five volunteers in all 175 Assembly constituencies.
Seva Ratna
Certificate, shawl, badge and medal along with a cash incentive of Rs 20,000.
The awards will be presented to 4,220 volunteers of mandal / municipality / municipal corporation limits.
Seva Mitra
Certificate, shawl and badge along with a cash incentive of Rs 10,000.
The awards will be presented to 2,28,624 volunteers who rendered exemplary service.