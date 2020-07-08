X
Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for giant Ambedkar statue today

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Pinipe Viswaroop, Vellampalli Srinivas, Krishna District Collector MD Imtiyaz, Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu and others inspecting arrangements at the site where stone will be laid for Dr B R Ambedkar statue at PWD Grounds (Swarajya Maidan) in Vijayawada on Tuesday Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan

Highlights

  • The statue will come up at Swarajya Maidan
  • Irrigation Dept hands over 20 acres of land to the Social Welfare Dept for the purpose

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone for the installation of 125-foot tall statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at the Swarajya Maidan here on Wednesday.

Panchayat Raj Minister and the Krishna District In-charge Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, Collector Md Imtiaz, other leaders and officials inspected the arrangements on Tuesday for the foundation-stone laying function schedule to be held on Wednesday.

The State government handed over 20 acres of irrigation department land to the Social Welfare Department for the installation of the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar and the construction of a library and memorial. Social welfare Minister P Viswaroop told reporters on Tuesday that the Chief Minister would perform the foundation-stone laying programme at 4 pm through video conference. He said the event will be conducted to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

He said Ambedkar memorial will be developed in three phases and all works would be completed in one year. He said the study for idol design is underway and added that the Chief Minister agreed to allocate funds for the Ambedkar Memorial.

He said the previous TDP government promised to build Dr Ambedkar Memorial in Amaravati but failed to fulfill the promise.

