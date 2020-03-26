Vijayawada: Congress Committee asks cadres to help contain corona threat

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) called upon its cadres throughout the state to extend help to the poor and downtrodden to overcome the threat of Covid-19. PCC president S Sailajanath said in a statement here on Thursday that as per the call given by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, the Congress cadres should provide food and medicine kits to the daily wage labourers, agriculture workers, servant maids, migrant workers.

He said that the party leaders should form small groups and block, and district level to provide to the poor people the kits which contain rice or wheat, dal, milk and milk products, food for infants, and emergency medicine.

He advised them to take the help of social media in identifying the poor people and victims. At the same time, the Congress cadre should maintain social distance while doing service to poor, he added.