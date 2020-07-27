Vijayawada: Congress protests plots of BJP

Vijayawada: Strongly protesting against the machinations of the BJP to bring down the Congress-led government in Rajasthan, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) staged a demonstration at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Monday after police refused permission for the protest in front of the Raj Bhavan.



Dr Sake Sailajanath, president of APCC, told the newsmen at Andhra Ratna Bhavan that the BJP was trying to destabilise the Congress-led government in Rajasthan and bringing pressure on the Governor not to conduct the Assembly.

He said that the Congress cadres have decided to stage protest demonstrations before Raj Bhavans throughout the country but the police did not give permission.

As a result, they were staging the protest at the Congress office here, he said.

He said that it was only the Congress which would protect the democracy and the Constitution.

Sailajanath said that the BJP was busy demolishing the Congress government instead of controlling the coronavirus in the country.

Demanding immediate conducting of the Assembly in Rajasthan, he said that would launch struggles to protect the democracy.

Sailajanath recalled that the BJP had already topped the Congress governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. He vowed that they would stop the conspiratorial politics of the BJP.

APCC vice-president Dr Gangadhar, City Congress president Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao, Ravi Kanth, Satish, Srinivs, Joseph and others participated.