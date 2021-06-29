Vijayawada: Congress to stage protest against spiralling petroleum prices

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee would stage protests against the abnormal hike in the prices of petrol and diesel from July 7 to 17 in the State.

Former Kerala Chief Minister and AP Congress in-charge Oommen Chandy on Monday said that BJP-led government is increasing the prices of petrol and diesel causing extra financial burden on people who are already facing severe financial crisis due to the pandemic.

The AP Congress political affairs committee meeting was held at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan here in which APCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath, working president Dr Narreddy Tulasi Reddy and others participated. Oommen Chandy said that helping people during the Covid crisis is the responsibility of the Central government but the BJP-led government shunning the same and imposing extra burden on people by hiking petrol and diesel prices.

He said that people are facing severe financial hardships for the past 14 months due to Covid19 but the government is continuously increasing petrol, diesel, gas and edible oil prices. He said that Congress would conduct continuous protests in various forms against petrol and diesel prices hike and demand rollback of increased prices from July 7 to 17.

APCC president Dr Sailajnath alleged that BJP-led Union government and YSRCP-led AP government failed to contain the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are concerned about power only and they have set aside people's welfare. He claimed that the Congress-led government protected and safeguarded the interests of Dalits during their regime but there is no protection to Dalits in the present government as attacks and atrocities has been largely increased on the in the country.

Oommen Chandy distributed prizes to the winners of essay competitions conducted by the Congress. APCC organising presidents Dr N Tulasi Reddy and Sk Masthan Vali, former Union Ministers Chinta Mohan and JD Seelam and Sunkara Padmasri and other leaders participated in the programme.

Earlier, Congress leaders paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in connection with the centenary birth celebrations of the late leader.