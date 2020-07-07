Vijayawada: CP B Srinivasulu distributes kits to traffic police

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu distributed the kits to the traffic police on Monday. The kits contain thermal flask, masks, napkins, cotton white shirt (cloth) and rain coat.



With the onset of monsoon season, the traffic police may face problems in attending to the duties in the rainy season. Besides, the Covid-19 pandemic problem is existed in the city. Keeping in view of the duties being performed by the traffic police since lockdown announced in the city, the CP decided to distribute the kit bags, which will give protection from rain, pollution and Coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP suggested the police to maintain physical distance, wear masks, hand gloves, increase immunity and take hot water to protect from the Covid-19 pandemic. He instructed the traffic police officials to regulate the traffic, collect fine and restore the traffic signals in all junctions of the city.

ADCP B Ravichandra, ACP YBPTA Prasad traffic inspectors, sub-inspectors participated in the kits distribution programme.