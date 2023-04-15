Vijayawada: CPI, CPM launch Prachara Bheri against Central govt

Vijayawada: CPI and CPM jointly started Prachara Bheri, a campaign against the Central government's policies, here on Friday. CPI national secretary and Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam, CPM politburo member Prakash Karat, CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna and other leaders and activists of the both parties participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders of the two parties stressed on the need for united struggle by all secular and democratic parties, frontal organisations and civil society organisations to defeat the BJP at the Centre. They said the BJP government was destroying the secular fabric of the country by implementing RSS policies. Prakash Karat said that there was an all-out attack on democracy and Opposition in the country. There was a serious assault on the democratic rights of the people. Binoy Viswam said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the Adani scam, and the Central government is not allowing any discussion on the scam in Parliament.

Referring to CPI losing national party status, he said that CPI and CPM are not working for the Election Commission or any others' recognition. 'Both CPI and CPM want the unity of the Communist parties; before achieving unity, these party leaders should organise programmes and agitations untidily. Both left parties will organise united programmes in the coming days," Binoy Viswam said.

He said that the RSS-backed BJP government had opened doors for foreign direct investments (FDI) in the name of Atmanirbhar Bharat. BJP-led NDA government was allowing corporate people to loot the resources of the country, he alleged. BJP has adopted the ideology of Mussolini and Hitler, carrying out hate politics against Muslims, Christians and Communists, the MP alleged.