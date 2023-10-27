Vijayawada: CPM demands completion of Gunadala flyover works

Vijayawada: The CPM state secretariat member Ch Baburao demanded the state government to complete the Gunadala flyover work as early as possible as large number of people are suffering due to halting of the construction works for many years.

He said the flyover works were started 14 years ago and not completed yet. Gunadala Flyover Sadhana Samithi has called for a protest in Gunadala on Thursday.

However, the police have foiled the dharna and arrested the Sadhana Samithi members and the CPM leaders. Baburao was arrested and taken to Patamata police station and was released on Thursday evening.

In a press release, Baburao strongly condemned the arrest of CPM leaders and Sadhana Samiti members. He said three governments changed and five CMs changed but the Gunadala flyover works are not completed yet. He said the police foiled the Maha Dharna proposed on Thursday near the 3 bridges in Gunadala and demanded the government to immediately sanction funds to complete the flyover construction works. He said the police had arrested him near Frizerpet on Erra Katta road in the old city while he was on the way to Dharna in Gunadala. CPM leaders B Ramana Rao, T Praveen, P Krishna Murthy, SK Shakeela, SK Asha and others were arrested in the morning and released in the evening.

The CPM leaders alleged they were arrested due to the pressure exerted by the local MLA and stated the government could not suppress the voice of the people by using the police force.