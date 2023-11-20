Vijayawada: Cricket fans throng Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium

Vijayawada: Thousands of Indian Cricket fans thronged the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium and were thrilled to watch the live telecast of the ICC Men’s World Cup Cricket finals between India and Australia on the LED screen on Sunday.

The ground was jam-packed with the cricket lovers, mostly the youth and children, who enjoyed the pleasant Sunday evening in the mega ground. The Andhra Cricket Association arranged three mega LED screens in the stadium ground.

The enthusiastic fans were jubilant when Indian batters scored runs and anxiously watched at the LED wall in disbelief when the wickets fell. By evening the entire stadium was filled and it was expected more than 15,000 cricket fans watched the match in the ground.

A large number of school children also came to the stadium holding national flags and images of cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sarma. All gates were opened for the convenience of fans but most fans entered the stadium from the food court road and Water tank road.

Tight security posted in and around the IGMC stadium to prevent any untoward incident and regulate the traffic. The India and Australia match left memorable moments for the cricket fans of Vijayawada, thanks to Andhra Cricket Association for installing LED walls to live telecast the match. Many parents also came to the stadium enthusiastically with their little children to watch the finals.