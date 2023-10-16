Vijayawada: Dandia, Garba enthrall audience

Vijayawada: Dandia and Garba programmes organised by Creative Soul Cultural Society, here on Sunday, have enthralled the audience. The dance events were organised paying tribute to Goddess Kanaka Durga during Dasara festivities, which started at Indrakeeladri on Sunday.

It may be recalled that the society has been organising the event every year for the past few years.

Sizable number of women from Gujarat and Rajasthan participated along with Telugu women giving the dance programme a national dimension.

The three-hour musical extravaganza conducted by DJ Ananth and RJ Shenoy with a number of varieties of shows enthralled the youth.

On the other hand, young and adults participated in the fashion show with traditional attires. Prizes were distributed to the participants by the end of the show.

Organisers Suman Meena and Neha Jain said that Dandia is played across North India recalling the fierce battle between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura and victory over evil.