Vijayawada: DCP Vishal Gunni holds Spandana programme

Vijayawada: Disputes of cash transactions and family troubles including between wife and husband form major part of the complaints during the Spandana programme conducted at the office of the Commissioner of Police here on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni conducted the Spandana on Monday and received 42 petitions from the aggrieved personally.

If they are aged or physically disabled and could not get up and walk to him, the DCP went to them to listen to their woes.

Eight complaints relating to disputes in cash transactions, eight complaints on the strained relations between wife and husband or family members, six complaints civil disputes in nature, one complaint seeking speedy investigation, one complaint relating to chit organisers, three complaints against persons who cheated them, two complaints relating to rented property and 13 relating to minor disputes were submitted in the Spandana on Monday.

After receiving the petitions, he talked to the respective police station in Zoom conference to give instructions to the SHOs and the police personnel to take suitable action in the case.