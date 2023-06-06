Vijayawada: Decision on 12th PRC likely after Cabinet meet

Vijayawada: The state government is likely to announce its decision on 12th Pay Revision Committee after Cabinet meeting on June 7. The government also decided to regularise the contract employees who completed five years of service by June 2, 2014.

The Joint Staff Council meeting was held at Secretariat on Monday. Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Audimulapu Suresh, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, govt advisor (employees welfare) Chandrasekhara Reddy, chief secretary revenue Chiranjeevi Chowdary, secretary K V V Satyanarayana, NGOs association state president Bandi Srinivas, Amaravati JAC president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, secretariat employees association president K Venkatramireddy and leaders of various other employees associations participated.