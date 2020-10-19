Vijayawada: Divya Tejaswini's friends to be quizzed for allegedly helping the accused

In the latest developments, shocking facts emerged in the trial of the sensational murder case of Divya Tejaswini an engineering student in Vijayawada. Going into details, the accused Nagendra, who was anguished over Divya Tejaswini for distancing him harassed her according to the plan. Police have come to a preliminary conclusion that Nagendra, who created fake Facebook and Instagram accounts, harassed Divya with the help of her friends.

Divya, however, gave access to only a few friends on her Facebook and Instagram accounts while the police who believe that Nagendra took the help of her friends to harass Divya are contemplating to interrogate her friend. The case has taken several turns since the murder. The case took a twists with Nagendra's statement stating that he had married to Divya. However, the parents of deceased ruled it out as fake.

On the other hand, the police who had conducted an in-depth investigation into the complaint after Divya's family members found that everything Nagendra had said was untrue and opined that there was no evidence that Divya was married to Nagendra. Police confirmed that the photos released by the accused were to be morphed.

Earlier, on last Thursday the accused Nagendra reportedly entered Divya's house and stabbed her to death before injuring himself. While the health of Nagendra who is undergoing treatment at Guntur General Hospital (GGH) is said to be stable. Meanwhile, the sensational case was transferred to Disha police station where a DSP rank officer would be investigating the case.