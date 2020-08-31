Vijayawada: Documentary on teaching to LKG, UKG children

Vijayawada: Director of School Education V China Bhadrudu said the education department is contemplating to introduce the pre-primary education (LKG and UKG) to the children from this academic year as part of the efforts to introduce innovative changes in education system.



China Veerabhadrudu visited the primary school in Kankipadu on Monday and directed the documentary being made to enhance the teaching skills of teachers of LKG and UKG classes. Speaking on the occasion, he said the documentary contains the teaching methods of mother tongue Telugu and English to the little children. He explained the objectives of the department and shooting a documentary.