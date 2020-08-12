Vijayawada: Durga temple flyover ready for trial run

Collector Imtiaz inspects works

Vijayawada: Much awaited Durga temple flyover will be ready for trial run in 10 days as the last works like lighting and slab works will be completed soon. Traffic problems in the city particularly in One Town, Krishnalanka, Bhavanipuram and other areas will be solved to a great extent with the completion and inauguration of the flyover.

The Union government has sanctioned the Durga temple before Krishna Pushkaralu at a cost of Rs 490 crore and the works started in 2015. After many hurdles for nearly five years the works will finally be completed very soon. Till now, 97 percent of the works completed and the remaining works will be completed soon.

District collector Md Imtiaz on Tuesday inspected the final works. The 2.6 kms flyover started at Rajiv Gandhi Park and ended at Kummaripalem junction. Briefing the media after inspecting the works, the collector Imtiaz said initially the traffic will be allowed from Kummaripalem towards Rajiv Gandhi Park. Later, the vehicles will be allowed from Rajiv Gandhi Park towards Kummaripalem in the next month. After successful trial run, the Durga temple flyover will be officially inaugurated.

Vehicles travelling from Chennai to Hyderabad had been facing many hardships due to diversion of vehicles via Ramavarappadu. The vehicles pass via Ramavarappadu, Inner Ring Road, Nynavaram bridge or Velagaleru road and finally reach Gollapudi Y junction to reach Ibrahimpatnam.

With inauguration of Durga temple flyover, vehicles traveling between Hyderabad and Chennai can pass on the flyover. Commuters travel between Chennai and Hyderabad will save time and fuel with inauguration of Durga temple flyover. Earlier, Benz Circle flyover also inaugurated to check the traffic problem on MG Road. Most of the traffic problems in the city will be ended with two flyovers become operational in the city.