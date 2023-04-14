Vijayawada : Durga temple nets `2.37 cr in 15 days

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada has received a Hundi collection of Rs 2,37,61,948 for 15 days. Each day earning was Rs 15.84 lakh on an average.

The temple authorities counted Hundi collections on Thursday at Sri Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam in the presence of Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, Temple EO D Bhramaramba and Vijayawada one town police. Devotees offered 528 grams of gold and 5.220 kgs of silver ornaments to Goddess Kanaka Durga. Online e-Hundi collections fetched Rs 43,115.

On the other hand, a devotee Rajendra Kumar Jain belonging to Gudivada offered a 703 grams silver crown to the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga. He handed over the crown to the Temple EO and Trust Board Chairman at the temple premises. Trust Board members Budda Rambabu, Katta Sathayya, Chinka Srinivasuli and others were present.