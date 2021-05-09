Vijayawada: e-passes to be issued from today says DGP Gautam Sawang

Vijayawada: Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang said e passes (curfew passes) will be distributed to the people from Monday onwards in the State to attend the emergency cases in view of the Covid curfew being implemented in the State from 12 noon to 6 am.

He said the lockdown is being implemented to contain the Covid cases in the State. DGP visited some areas in Vijayawada on Sunday to assess the implementation of curfew in the city.

Later, briefing the media, Sawang said police department would take stern action against the people who violate curfew rules.

He made it clear that there is no permission for political meetings and public meetings in the State. He once again appealed to the people to follow Covid protocols and use double masks in public places.

Sawang said Section-144 will be in force till further orders to be given by the State government. He has appealed to the people to utilise 104 and 108 services to attend the emergency cases.

He said people must take permission to conduct the auspicious events like marriages. He appealed to the people not to believe the fake news and fake information circulated in social media on Covid cases and related news.