Vijayawada East bypass highway works to begin soon

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector Ranjit Basha has instructed the officials to take up Vijayawada East bypass highway works to connect Krishna and Guntur districts passing via Krishna river. The bypass will be constructed as part of the Chennai-Kolkata national highway, which passes through Krishna and Guntur districts. The proposed bypass begins at Pottipadu Plaza near Unguturu and will end at Chinakakani of Guntur district with a length of 50 kms.

The Vijayawada East bypass works are pending for a long time. Collector Ranjit Basha on Monday conducted a review meeting with the officials and instructed the latter to take measures to start the construction works. He said the East bypass starts at Pottipadu village of Krishna district and will pass via Unguturu, Gannavaram, Kankipadu, Thotlavalluru, Penamaluru and Vuyyur mandals of Krishna district and Kollipara, Duggirala, Mangalagiri and Tadepalli of Guntur district and will end near Chinakakani village of Guntur

district. He said the total length of the bypass is 49 km 270 meters. Out of which. 29.50 kms are in Krishna district and 19.77 kms are in Guntur district.

The bypass will reduce the traffic problem in Vijayawada, particularly near Benz circle and Ramavarappadu junctions. A giant bridge will be constructed near Madduru on Krishna river connecting the two districts.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore. Besides, Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore has to be spent for land acquisition and NHAI has asked the State government to bear the expenditure. The Collector discussed with the officials on land acquisition, estimated costs and other details during the meeting.

Joint Collector Aparajita Singh, DRO M Venkateswarlu, Machilipatnam RDO I Kishore, Gudivada RDO Padmavathi and officials of NHAI, R&B, revenue, forest, RWS participated in the meeting.

On the other hand, the Vijayawada West Bypass works have been underway for the past few years and more than 90 percent works are completed.