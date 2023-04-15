Vijayawada: Expedite arrangements for CM's Iftar party, officials told

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao directed all the officials concerned to expedite the arrangements for the State-level Iftar programme which is scheduled in Vijayawada on April 17.

The Collector inspected the ongoing arrangements for CM's Iftar dinner at Vidyadharapuram Bypass Stadium here on Friday. While interacting with the officials, the Collector insisted on completing arrangements before the deadline and asked to spruce up the stadium premises by decorating beautifully.

He said that on behalf of the State government, Muslims and Minorities would be given Iftar. The Collector said that around 15,000 people are likely to participate in the programme from across the State. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be participating in the Iftar along with Muslims, he added.

The Collector stated that MPs, Ministers, MLCs, Corporation Chairpersons and other public representatives would take part in the mega event. He ordered all the officials to work hard for the success of the programme.

VMC UCDPO K Sakunthala, CMOH Ratnavali, MRO M Madhuri and others accompanied the Collector.