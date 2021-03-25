Vijayawada: FAPCCI to conduct online session on 'how to start an export business'

Vijayawada: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a three-day online training session on 'How to Start an Export Business' from March 29 daily between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm, according to SK Sahabuddin, programme coordinator.

In a statement here, he said that the country has begun work on a continuity plan to kick-start exports once the country moves out of the shadows of the Covid-19 pandemic. The plan includes cutting down import dependence by focusing aggressively on substitution while improving safety compliance and quality goods to gain global market share.

He said that as per the analysis of the Union Ministry of Commerce, medical, textiles, electronics, toys, plastics, gem and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, agricultural and processed food are some of the exports that will be promoted. Many companies in the MSME sector started to focus exclusively on exports and are keen to export globally.

The programme coordinator said that in order to encourage new entrepreneurs into export business by availing export opportunities the FAPCCI is conducting web-based sessions.

Experts and consultants from renowned institutions and organisations will lead the sessions. The topics covered in the three-day sessions include why export business, how to do export business, how to form an export business, opportunities in exports, incentives and benefits, how to handle the payment risk, what documents are needed to be prepared, what are delivery and payment terms, how much money is required, know about ECGC and what are the government policies.

Merchant exporters, manufacturers, service providers, SMEs, traders and students may attend the online session, he said adding the interested may contact Sk Sahabuddin on 8008579624, 8309306291, K Srikanth on 9391422821 for more details.