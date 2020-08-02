Vijayawada: FAPCCI to conduct online training for entrepreneurs

Vijayawada: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is conducting an entrepreneurship development programme (EDP) with two weeks duration, for the purpose of training the women and youth in the essentials of conceiving, planning, initiating and launching an economic activity or an enterprise successfully, according to programme executive Sk Sahabuddin.



He said in a statement here on Saturday that the EDP is a structured training programme for two weeks of daily two hours web sessions with an objective to promote small enterprise by tapping the talents of potential entrepreneurs through training. The programme also aims at converting job-seekers into job-creators through science and technology interventions.

The programme content includes classroom training on essentials of entrepreneurship identification of business opportunities, role and function as well as schemes of assistance offered by various organisations, preparation of a technically feasible and economically viable project report, achievement motivation training and basics of marketing, management and financial management of an enterprise.

Eminent speakers and consultants from the various famous institutions and organisations and banks and financial institutions will lead the sessions, he said. The web session would commence on August 8 and continue till August 22 daily between 3 pm to 5 pm.

The interested persons may contact for further details D.L. Hinduja-7670908388 and Sk. Sahabuddin- 8309306291