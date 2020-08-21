Vijayawada: FAPCCI to conduct training in food processing

Vijayawada: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is conducting an entrepreneurship development programme on how to start a food processing industry, FAPCCI programme executive Sahabuddin said in a statement here on Friday.



The programme aims at training women and youth in the essentials of conceiving, planning, initiating and launching an economic activity or an enterprise successfully.

He said that the training programme on the food processing sector suited for youth to explore opportunities to set up MSMEs. The online session are divided into 10 sessions daily for two hours for five days.

Under graduates, graduates, post-graduates, entrepreneurs and self-help groups may join this online programme which would be addressed by eminent speakers and consultants from various organizations including banks and financial institutions. The programme would commence from August 28 from 11 am to 1 pm every day.

Those who are interested may contact Mrs DL Hinduja (7670908388) or Sahabuddin (8309306291).