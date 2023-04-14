  • Menu
Vijayawada : 'Fashion design offers ample job opportunities'

Samana College of Design Studies Chairperson Samana Musavi along with the students, after presenting course completion certificates, at the College in Vijayawada on Thursday

The women, who choose fashion designing field, will have a bright future and many employment opportunities have been waiting for them, said Samana College of Design Studies Chairperson Samana Musavi.

Vijayawada (NTR district) : The women, who choose fashion designing field, will have a bright future and many employment opportunities have been waiting for them, said Samana College of Design Studies Chairperson Samana Musavi. She presented certificates to the students, who completed the fashion designing courses at Samana College here on Thursday. Addressing the students, she said the fashion designing students have been receiving employment opportunities within a short period of time. Due to the entry of many corporate companies into the fashion industry, the opportunities for the fashion students have risen drastically, she added. Samana Musavi further said that a number of youth and housewives are now attracted to fashion designing and interior designing owing to job opportunities.

