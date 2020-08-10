Vijayawada fire mishap: It's negligence of Ramesh hospital, says Gadikota Srikanth Reddy

Andhra Pradesh government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy alleged that the fire mishap at Vijayawada covid care centre is due to the negligence of Ramesh Hospital. He alleged that some hospitals are exploiting under the name of coronavirus treatment and bringing bad name for the government. Speaking to media on Monday, he asked Chandrababu why he did not respond on Sunday's accident and on Dr Ramesh Chowdhary.

The YSRCP MLA pointed out that Ramesh Chowdhary took part in a zoom event organized by Chandrababu Naidu and slammed the government. Srikanth Reddy alleged Ramesh Chowdhary of collecting thousands of rupees from corona patients and questioned Naidu as to why he had no responded to a massive accident that took place in centre of capital city. Taking a dig over his zoom meetings, Srikanth Reddy claimed that as there is no political future for Naidu in long-run, he is spreading false news with distorted facts through that zoom app," Srikanth Reddy said.

"It is the policy of our government to punish those who do wrong, apart from setting up a committee on the Vijayawada incident, we have announced Ex-Gratia of Rs 50 lakh; we will take strict action on the factors after receiving the committee report, " said Srikanth Reddy.

In the ghastly fire mishap at Vijayawada covid centre, ten members were deceased and 21 succumbed to injuries who are claimed to be stable and the government has constituted the committees to probe in the incident.