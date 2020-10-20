Vijayawada: Focus on walking-friendly streets says VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh

Vijayawada: Municipal Corporation will participate in 'Streets for People Challenge', an initiative of the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, to inspire cities to create walking-friendly streets through quick measures in response to COVID-19, said the VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh on Monday.

Along with other VMC officials, he released a poster related to the 'Streets for People Challenge'. The initiative was inaugurated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on September 11. Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said the VMC is participating in the challenge and appealed to the people to encourage it.

The initiative supports cities across the country to develop a unified vision of streets for people in consultation with stakeholders and citizens. The challenge aims to create flagship walking initiatives in cities, which focus on livability.

Cities will be required to re-imagine their streets as public spaces through the lens of economic regeneration, safety, and child-friendly initiatives, in order to ensure a green recovery from COVID-19. Additional commissioner, projects U Sarada Devi has been appointed as the nodal officer for the challenge.