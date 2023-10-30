Vijayawada: Folk dances attract audience

Vijayawada: Drusya Vedika Samskrutika Seva Samstha, an audience club promoting dance, music and drama in the Vijayawada City organised a monthly programme on Sunday at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam hall. The programme consists of folk dance and a playlet.

‘Natyacharya’ Trinadhachary presented eye catching folk items like “Karagam,” “Rela Rela,” “Kolatam,” “Cheruvugattu Katti meeda,” Lambadi tribal dance and “Ghallu Ghallu gajjala singaram.”

All the dance items attracted the audience and the artistes and the disciples of Srinatha Chary, M Nikhitasri, T Bindu Roopa, D Chaitra, Ch Saranya, N Sai Bhuvanakriti, K Susmita, G Bhavya Vaishnavi and P Deepika performed with full energy.

The second part of the programme was “Nanna … Nenochesta” playlet presented by Sri Amruta Lahari Theatre Arts, Guntur. The was written by Talabattula Venkateswara Rao and directed by Amrutha Lahari.

The writer emphasised the real affection between the parents and children and he also pointed out the anti-response in life if the affection is overdosed. The artistes Amrutha Varshini, Gudivada Lahari, Vankayalapati Chennakesava Prasad, Shaik Hasan and Talabattula Venkateswarao did justice to their roles. This play was technically supported by Saitaja (music) and Munuswamy Lakshmi (Stage design).

The organisers presented the Seeram Subrahmanyam memorial award to noted mridangam artiste PV Prasad. Dontala Prakash presided over the meeting and Ambati Madhumohana Krishna was the chief guest.

Kumara Suryanarayana and Mohammad Kaja were also on the dais. The guests spoke of the great contribution rendered by Seeram Subrahmanyam for promoting the Music and Dance. They also praised the awardee for his excellent service to the music field.

Padmasree Borra Nareen, E Ramesh, B Anjaneya Raju, EV Sagar and Kathi Syam Prasad conducted the programme.