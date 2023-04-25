Vijayawada: Free liver screening camp organised in Railway Hospital

Vijayawada (NTR district) : The Divisional Railway Hospital in association with Zydus Life Sciences has organised free liver screening camp for railway employees and other beneficiaries here on Monday. Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sowribala inaugurated the camp. Dr L Ravikant, ACMS (Admin) and Dr M Jaideep, ACMS (Health & Family Welfare) were also present on the occasion.

During the camp, obese persons, chronic alcoholics, persons suffering from high cholesterol, diabetics, and also patients suffering from HBV/HCV infection were screened for fatty liver/liver fibrosis and cirrhosis. Those suffering from abnormal score on Fibro Scan were further evaluated by Dr K Sunil.

Those in need of treatment were referred to a consultant gastroenterologist.

It may be recalled that on the occasion of World Liver Day on April 20, HbSAg (Hepatitis B Surface Antigen) and HCV (Hepatitis C) blood screening tests and counselling were done for more than 100 employees and beneficiaries.

This year theme of World Liver Day was 'Be Vigilant, Do Regular Liver Checkups, Fatty Liver can affect Anyone,' which was widely and clearly conveyed.

On the first day of the camp on Monday, around 100 employees and beneficiaries have undergone a Fibro Scan of the liver.

Due to the overwhelming response and huge turnout, the camp is extended for a second day on Tuesday too.

Beneficiaries thanked the hospital administration for taking special efforts and conducting the expensive screening tests free of cost at Railway Hospital.