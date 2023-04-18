  • Menu
Vijayawada: Free Polytechnic entrance coaching

SRR & CVR Government Degree College Principal Bhagya Lakshmi and SFI district leaders releasing posters in Vijayawada on Monday

The Student Federation of India (SFI) NTR district committee will start free polytechnic coaching from April 20 at SRR & CVR Government Degree College to the interested candidates.

Vijayawada (NTR district) : The Student Federation of India (SFI) NTR district committee will start free polytechnic coaching from April 20 at SRR & CVR Government Degree College to the interested candidates. College Principal Dr K Bhagya Lakshmi released a poster regarding this at the college premises here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that after completion of diploma and engineering courses, students would get better job opportunities. In a competitive society, students should think properly and go ahead, she suggested. The Principal lauded SFI leaders for conducting free polytechnic classes every year.

SFI NTR district committee president M Someswara Rao and general secretary Ch Venkateswara Rao said that free polytechnic classes would be useful for class 10 students. These classes would be helpful to get better marks in the Polycet, they said.

For further information, candidates can contact mobile numbers 9010849524, 9394755525, 9640117709, and 8247696691.

SFI leaders Manmadha, Rajakumar, Shainy and others were present.

