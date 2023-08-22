Live
Vijayawada: Gannavaram YSRCP leader Venkata Rao joins TDP
- Lokesh welcomes him into the party during his Yuva Galam padayatra in Gannavaram constituency
- He is likely to be fielded against the incumbent Vamsi, who defected to YSRCP
Vijayawada: Krishna district District Cooperative Central Bank former chairman and YSRCP leader who quit the the party recently, joined TDP in the presence of party national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Monday. Lokesh welcomed Venkata Rao into the party fold.
It may be noted that Venkata Rao contested unsuccessfully from Gannavaram constituency in 2019 elections as YSRCP candidate. Dissatisfied over lack of recognition for his services by YSRCP leadership, he resigned from the party and met TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday expressing his willingness to join TDP.
As part of it, he met Lokesh during his Yuva Galam padayatra at Nidamanur on Monday and formally joined TDP. Lokesh discussed with him about steps to be taken to strengthening the party in Gannavaram constituency.
The TDP cadres are happy with the joining of Venkata Rao as they are planning to conduct a public meeting at Gannavaram on Tuesdy as part of Lokesh padayatra.
Venkata Rao lost election against then TDP candidate Vallabhanbeni Vamsi in 2019 by a small margin of 838 votes. Later, Vamsi defected to the ruling party, depriving chances of ticket for Venakta Rao in the next elections. It is expected that he will be fielded against Vamsi by the TDP in the ensuing polls.