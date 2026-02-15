Vijayawada gears up for Maha Sivaratri with elaborate arrangements

Vijayawada: Elaborate, multi-tier arrangements have been put in place across Vijayawada for Maha Sivaratri celebrations on February 15–16, with authorities preparing to handle lakhs of devotees at major temples and river ghats.

The highlight of the festivities will be the grand Prabha Mahotsavam at the Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple at Yanamalakuduru, where a towering 60-foot decorated Prabha will be taken in a 24-hour procession around the hill.

Considered one of the largest Sivaratri events in the State, the celebration is expected to attract 3 lakh to 4 lakh devotees.

Special security arrangements and facilities have been made for the Swamy Kalyanam to be held at the foothills. Under the supervision of Gannavaram DSP Ch Srinivasa Rao, the Krishna district police have made elaborate security arrangements at Yanamalakuduru. At the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, special rituals including Abhishekam, Lingodhbhava Kaala Abhishekam at midnight, and Siva-Parvati Kalyanam will be performed. The temple will remain open for extended hours, with elaborate queue systems for darshan.

Facilities such as showers, sanitation, lighting, and drinking water have been arranged at Durga and Punnami ghats for holy dips.

The historic Old Sivalayam in One Town will host a special Rudrabhishekam using sugarcane juice, along with day-long and night-long rituals. Barricades and crowd-control measures have been put in place.

NTR District Police are on high alert across the city, and civic authorities have set up public address systems, temporary toilets, and changing rooms at major ghats and temples to ensure the festival is conducted smoothly and safely.