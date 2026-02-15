Outsourcing employees demand direct salary payment by govt

Nagarkurnool: A district meeting of Outsourcing Medical and Health Contract Employees was held here on Saturday during which leaders demanded that the government abolish the existing agency system and pay salaries directly to outsourcing employees.

They also called for the removal of the slab system in the PRC and the implementation of cadre-based basic pay.

State President Durgam Srinivas and State General Secretary B Subhash attended as chief guests and addressed the gathering.

The speakers urged the government to grant a 10% annual increment, fill vacant paramedical posts in the Health Department, and release a job calendar. They further requested immediate resolution of the long-pending issues of outsourcing employees.

District President Ramchander G, Secretary Niranjan, Vice Presidents, and others participated.