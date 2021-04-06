Vijayawada: Government plans Jagananna Smart Towns for middleclass people

Vijayawada: The State government has envisaged constructing Jagananna smart towns for the middleclass people on the outskirts of Vijayawada city, Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh informed the media in a statement here on Monday.

The smart towns, which would be situated within five kilometres from the city limits, would have all the facilities including wide roads, drainage system, street lights, drinking water, parks, community hall, schools, health centre and shopping mall, bank, ward secretariat, Anganwadi centre, market, walking track, playground and others.

Each smart town would be provided with overhead tank to supply drinking water, electricity substation, plantation, solar panels and other facilities. The municipal commissioner appealed to people to apply for house sites.

The applicants with an income limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh may apply for 150 sqyds, with an income limit of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh for 200 sqyds, and up to Rs 18 lakh they may apply for 240 sqyds house sites.

The ward secretariat staff would conduct the survey on Tuesday and Wednesday and the eligible people may register their names with them.