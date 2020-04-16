Vijayawada: Government urged to implement High Court judgment on Telugu

Vijayawada: Matru Bhasha Samithi in a statement here on Wednesday, hailing the judgment delivered by the Andhra Pradesh High Court striking down the government orders to introduce English medium in all the government schools, urged the state government to implement the judgment wholeheartedly. The Samithi leaders V Balasubrahmanyam, SR Parimi, Dr Samala Ramesh Babu, Ramesh Patnaik, Voraprasad, Penugonda Lakshminarayana and Divi Kumar said that the historic judgment was a victory for the lovers of mother tongue.



They said that the state government took a unilateral decision to make English medium compulsory. "Those who objected to the decision were abused as haters of the poor. The High Court in its interim judgement in the past made it clear that the government should not take any decision until the final judgment was delivered. Yet, the government conducted workshops, published textbooks, and started training the teachers," they said.

Demanding the implementation of the judgment in letter and spirit, Samithi said it was the right of the student to decide the medium of instruction and the school management committees have no role in it.