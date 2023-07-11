Vijayawada: Govt urged to rename Benz Circle as Kakani Circle

Vijayawada: Seeking renaming of Vijayawada Benz Circle as Kakani Circle and reinstatement of the statue of Kakani Venkata Ratnam, who was well known as the Iron Man of Andhra Pradesh, at Vijayawada Benz Circle, Kakani Aashaya Sadhana Samithi (KASS) president and Kakani Venkata Ratnam’s grandson Kakani Tarun Kumar submitted a representation to NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao.

Along with Kakani Aashaya Sadhana Samiti secretary Gummadi Ramakrishna and Sarvodaya Freedom Fighters Association secretary Mothukuri Venkateswara Rao submitted a memorandum to the Collector at Pingali Venkaiah Spandana meeting hall at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kakani Tarun Kumar said KASS is ready to bear the expenses of reinstatement of the statue at Benz Circle. He reminded that the district administration had given assurance to reinstate the statue at Benz Circle at the time of removing the statue for the construction of flyover.

He said that the three-time MLA Kakani Venkata Ratnam had served the combined Andhra Pradesh as a Minister. In view of Kakani Venkata Ratnam’s 123rd birth anniversary that will be celebrated on August 3, the district administration should rename Benz Circle as Kakani Circle and take steps to reinstate the statue, Tarun Kumar requested.

Earlier, several political party representatives submitted letters to the district Collectors to install Kakani Venkata Ratnam’s statue, he informed.

He also recalled that collector Dr S Dilli Rao along with NHAI officials and Kakani family members visited the site on December 8 last year.

Also, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner has conducted a joint survey for statue installation, he added.

Subsequently, on behalf of Kakani Aashaya Sadhana Samithi, kakani’s grandson Tarun requested the Collector to direct the officials concerned to reinstate the statue of the late Minister Kakani Venkataratnam.

Collector Dilli Rao assured them they would take necessary steps to reinstate Kakani’s statue at Benzi Circle after discussing with the officials concerned about renaming the Benz Circle as Kakani Circle.