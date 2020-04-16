Vijayawada: Hans India quenches thirst of cops, sanitary staff

Vijayawada: The Hans India team distributed coconut water to the police personnel who have been striving day and night to maintain the lockdown peacefully throughout the city on Wednesday.



The team headed by circulation assistant general manager Raja Rao went throughout the city distributing coconut water to the police personnel, sanitary workers and sanitary inspectors right from the control room covering the Karl Marx Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road.

The sanitary workers have been working hard for keeping the city clean by sweeping the roads and clearing the garbage right from the morning till evening.