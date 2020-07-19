Vijayawada: Heavy rain lashes city

Vijayawada: Heavy rain disrupted normal life and inundated low-lying areas in the city on Sunday. The rain lashed nearly two hours in the city particularly in One Town resulted in water logging problems in scores of colonies.



Residents suffered many hardships due to stagnation of water and overflowing of side drains. Islam pet, Wynch Pet, Kotha Pet, KL Rao Nagar, Rotary Nagar, Urmila Nagar, Vidyadharapuram and Bhavanipuram and other areas were badly affected due to the heavy rain.

Commuters particularly the two-wheeler riders faced many hardships as the rain water entered the engines causing breakdown of vehicles.

Thousands of people suffered problems due to sudden downpour. Low bridge near K Market and Pandit Nehru Bus Stand road in Krishnalanka are two major problematic areas in the city during the rainy season. Similarly, Moghalrajpuram, Suryarao Pet, Governorpet were also hit by downpour.

In One Town, the UGD works also not completed and storm water drain works continuing at snail's pace. Due to impact of Corona lockdown, storm water drain works were halted for more than two months. Now, the works are restored recently. The denizens of the city have to face problems till UGD works and storm water drain works are completed.