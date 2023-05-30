Vijayawada: House site pattas distributed

Vijayawada : NTR district Collector Dr S Dilli Rao said the district administration is taking steps to distribute house sites to 27,031 beneficiaries of NTR district in Amaravati area under the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) R-5 zone. He said that 14 layouts were developed in the extent of 737 acres for this purpose.

He distributed house sites along with Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu at Nidamarru on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that they would distribute pattas to 6,700 beneficiaries on May 30 and 4,000 pattas on May 31. MLA Malladi Vishnu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has bravely decided to distribute house site pattas to the poor despite difficulties. His government aims to fulfill the dream of their own house of poor people, he said.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Avuthu Sri Sailaja, joint collector Dr P Sampath Kumar, Sub-Collector Aditi Singh, Tahsildar Ch Durga Prasad and others participated.