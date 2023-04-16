Vijayawada: Huge public support to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy rule, say ministers

Vijayawada : There was tremendous support to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's government as expressed by people in mega people's survey being conducted under the title 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu', said ministers on Saturday.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh, tourism Minister R K Roja, municipal administration minister Audimulapu Suresh and Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao addressed the media at party office in Tadepalli on the occasion of completion of 9 days of Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu mega people's survey.

Jogi Ramesh said over 64 lakh households have been covered so far more than 49 lakh missed calls have been received as part of the survey. They displayed the real time-updated data on a LED screen which has been put up at

the party central office in Tadepalli. Jogi Ramesh said that the response so far was tremendous. He said more than 7 lakh grassroots workers of YSRCP have been visiting households in their respective areas on daily basis. The trend reveals that people have immense faith in the good governance of Jagan Mohan Reddy, he claimed.

Audimulapu Suresh said Chief Minister has invested all his money on the people to ensure real development. He said every town or village in Andhra Pradesh today is unanimously echoing Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan (We trust in you Jagan), a slogan that was coined by the people themselves. The minister said the reason for such a massive positive response in the survey is that people are satisfied with the rule of CM Jagan who has already fulfilled more than 98 per cent of the poll promises made in 2019.

AP is topping the charts as far as economic growth is concerned. The per capita income of the state has become the highest in the history of AP and people across various segments are reaping the benefits of welfare policies, he opined.

Tourism minister Roja slammed the opposition for demeaning the survey which was in fact a reflection of people's opinion. She dared TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan to declare what they have done for the poor. Referring to recent 'selfie-challenge' by Chandrababu Naidu to CM Jagan, she said it wasn't a selfie challenge but a 'self-goal'.

Rajya Sabha member Venkataramana reiterated that the people in the state are now assured of better governance due to non-discrimination in the distribution of welfare schemes by the YSRCP government.

He said CM Jagan does not discriminate on the basis of caste, religion, region, and political parties in the

implementation of welfare schemes. But today, corruption has been completely eliminated as money is directly being deposited into the beneficiary's account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. This is what has been shared in the survey and the public wants such transparency in the future too, the MP added.

Apart from the programme at party central office, the YSRCP also conducted press briefings in all district headquarters to apprise the people of the outcome of the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu mega people's survey.