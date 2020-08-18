Vijayawada: Hyacinth obstructs Budameru floodwater

Vijayawada: Due to heavy rains in Western Krishna, Budameru drain in Ajit Singh Nagar and New RR Pet is receiving floodwater for the past few days. But the presence of hyacinth is obstructing the water flow. The flood water may enter homes and inundate some colonies like Nandamuri Nagar and New RR Pet, if the floodwater levels are increased.



New RR Pet area is notorious for encroachments and many acres of land is under the illegal encroachments for a long time near Budameru drain. Consequently, the drain shrunk. Due to political and other reasons, the officials are also not removing the encroachments. If the flood water flow is halted by hyacinth, the storm water naturally inundates the colonies.

The local residents are requesting the officials concerned to remove the hyacinth immediately and let the floodwater pass to the downstream of Budameru.

After Budameru channel works completed in Ibrahimpatnam nearly seven years ago, Budameru flood water diverted towards Ibrahimpatnam and Pavitra Sangamam. Earlier, Budameru floodwater inundated dozens of colonies like Andhra Prabha colony, New RR pet, Nandamuri Nagar, Indira Nayak Nagar, Ajit Singh Nagar etc. The problems of the residents of these colonies ended about seven years ago as Budameru flood water diverted towards Pavitra Sangamam.

Now, the presence of hyacinth in Budameru in New RR Pet and Nandamuri Nagar is obstructing the flow of rain water and there is need to weed out the hyacinth, said the local residents.